NIA Cracks Down on Cross-Border Smuggling Operation

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted extensive searches in multiple regions, uncovering Pakistan-backed arms and narcotics smuggling linked to Khalistani operatives. Searches across Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and other states yielded electronic devices and incriminating materials. Investigations reveal social media-fueled conspiracies by pro-Khalistani elements to destabilize India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 21:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) launched a series of comprehensive searches in regions including Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir, targeting a network involved in cross-border smuggling and backed by Pakistani interests, the agency announced on Friday.

The operation on Thursday spanned 18 locations across several states, with NIA officials confiscating numerous electronic devices and other pivotal materials aimed at exposing the conspiracy undergirding the smuggling operations and radicalization efforts in Indian states.

NIA's findings point to the involvement of individuals sympathetic to banned terrorist organizations, using social media to engage with foreign operatives suspected to be Pro-Khalistani Elements (PKEs) in an overarching plan to destabilize the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

