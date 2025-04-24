BSF and Punjab Police Thwart Cross-Border Smuggling with Successful Operations

In a strategic series of operations on Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police successfully intercepted arms, narcotics, and drones along the Punjab border. This followed precise intelligence obtained from BSF sources, leading to significant seizures and highlighting the ongoing efforts to secure the region against illicit activities.

The operations commenced near the village of Daoke in the Amritsar district, where a damaged DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone, a pistol, and a magazine were located in a harvested field. Concurrently, another operation near Wan village in the Tarn Taran district led to the recovery of 550 grams of suspected heroin.

On the same day, a third initiative revealed a second damaged DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone near Rattankhurd, Amritsar. These recoveries emphasize the determined efforts by BSF and Punjab Police to dismantle smuggling networks. Meanwhile, at the India-Bangladesh border in Malda, BSF thwarted an arms smuggling attempt, recovering firearms and ammunition after an intense chase.

(With inputs from agencies.)