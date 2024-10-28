Dwindling Hopes: The Plight of Indian Fishermen in Pakistani Jails
Seven Indian fishermen have died in Pakistani jails since May last year, with authorities reporting the latest loss three days ago. Of the 209 Indian fishermen in custody, 181 have completed sentences. India is pressing for their release, focusing on humanitarian concerns and bilateral relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:12 IST
Seven Indian fishermen have tragically died in Pakistani jails since May last year, with the most recent death reported just three days ago, according to authoritative sources.
Currently, 209 Indian fishermen remain in Pakistan's custody, with 181 having completed their six-month sentences, confirmed by Indian authorities.
Efforts for their repatriation are ongoing, pending consular access for 28 more. India has urged Pakistan to prioritize their release and ensure the safety of its citizens.
