Left Menu

Dwindling Hopes: The Plight of Indian Fishermen in Pakistani Jails

Seven Indian fishermen have died in Pakistani jails since May last year, with authorities reporting the latest loss three days ago. Of the 209 Indian fishermen in custody, 181 have completed sentences. India is pressing for their release, focusing on humanitarian concerns and bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:12 IST
Dwindling Hopes: The Plight of Indian Fishermen in Pakistani Jails
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven Indian fishermen have tragically died in Pakistani jails since May last year, with the most recent death reported just three days ago, according to authoritative sources.

Currently, 209 Indian fishermen remain in Pakistan's custody, with 181 having completed their six-month sentences, confirmed by Indian authorities.

Efforts for their repatriation are ongoing, pending consular access for 28 more. India has urged Pakistan to prioritize their release and ensure the safety of its citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024