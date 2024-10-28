Modi-Xi Meeting: A Positive Step Forward in India-China Relations
Russia sees the recent Modi-Xi meeting during the BRICS Summit in Kazan as a constructive step for India-China relations. Russian Envoy Alipov emphasized the significance of stable ties between the two nations for global security and condemned Ukraine's criticism of the summit as unfounded. Alipov highlighted the importance of dialogue in resolving disputes.
- Country:
- India
In a notable development at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, the meeting between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping has been viewed as a positive stride in India-China relations by Russia. Russian envoy to India, Denis Alipov, remarked on the importance of this interaction, emphasizing the necessity for stable relations between the two countries for worldwide progress.
Alipov dismissed criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called the summit a ''failure.'' Instead, Alipov described the summit as a ''total success'' and highlighted BRICS as a platform aiming for inclusivity rather than being anti-Western.
The summit hosted in Russia signifies an effort by non-Western countries to assert influence amidst the ongoing conflicts, reaffirming Russia's stance for peaceful dialogue and resolution of issues, particularly between India and China, which are crucial for Eurasian security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions and Diplomacy: Pakistan Hosts SCO Summit Amid High Security
UAE, Iran Explore Stronger Ties Through Parliamentary Diplomacy
Tensions Rise: Russia Urges Diplomacy Between Koreas
Hungary and Gazprom: Negotiations for 2024 Gas Supplies Underway
Poisoned Diplomacy: The Skripal Incident and Its Global Ripples