In a notable development at the BRICS Summit in Kazan, the meeting between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's President Xi Jinping has been viewed as a positive stride in India-China relations by Russia. Russian envoy to India, Denis Alipov, remarked on the importance of this interaction, emphasizing the necessity for stable relations between the two countries for worldwide progress.

Alipov dismissed criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who called the summit a ''failure.'' Instead, Alipov described the summit as a ''total success'' and highlighted BRICS as a platform aiming for inclusivity rather than being anti-Western.

The summit hosted in Russia signifies an effort by non-Western countries to assert influence amidst the ongoing conflicts, reaffirming Russia's stance for peaceful dialogue and resolution of issues, particularly between India and China, which are crucial for Eurasian security.

