Pakistan and Russia Forge Stronger Ties with Parliamentary Agreement

Pakistan and Russia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance parliamentary cooperation. This agreement aims to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy, promote interaction between friendship groups, and boost trade and investment, thereby reinforcing bilateral relations and regional peace.

  • Pakistan

Pakistan and Russia have taken a significant step towards enhancing their bilateral relations by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) designed to increase parliamentary cooperation. The agreement was signed by Senate Chairman Yusuf Raza Gilani and Speaker of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Valentina Matvienko, at a formal ceremony.

The MoU is seen as a watershed moment in the cooperative history between the two nations, marking a shared commitment to regional peace and prosperity. It lays the groundwork for enhanced parliamentary diplomacy by emphasizing the exchange of parliamentary delegations and interaction among parliamentary friendship groups.

During the visit, Matvienko and Gilani discussed avenues for improving trade, investment, and diplomatic relations. Gilani expressed hope that Matvienko's visit would invigorate bilateral ties and promote regional development. Matvienko reaffirmed Russia's appreciation of its relationship with Pakistan, highlighting the importance of strengthened parliamentary relations in augmenting trade and building closer relationships between the peoples of both countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

