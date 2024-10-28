Mumbai Police Reunite Owners with 127 Missing Mobiles in National Recovery Mission

The Mumbai police have achieved a significant milestone by successfully tracing and returning 127 missing mobile phones to their rightful owners within the past six months. An official confirmed on Monday that these devices were recovered from various regions across India, illustrating an efficient nationwide recovery mission.

According to the Andheri police, led by the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC), the recovered devices are valued at about Rs 19 lakh. These phones, initially lost over the last two years, were primarily misplaced from the Andheri region before the team conducted successful recovery operations.

Assistant Police Inspector Pramod Magar detailed how these mobile phones, missing since 2022 from different locations in Andheri, were tracked down to states including Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, and Rajasthan. The devices were retrieved using technical analysis and subsequently returned to their owners as a Diwali gift, he added.

