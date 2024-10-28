Left Menu

Mumbai Police Reunite Owners with 127 Missing Mobiles in National Recovery Mission

The Mumbai police successfully traced and returned 127 missing mobile phones to their rightful owners over the last six months. Recovered from various parts of India, the phones collectively valued at Rs 19 lakh were primarily lost in Andheri. Technical analysis assisted in tracking the devices across several states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 23:52 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 23:52 IST
Mumbai Police Reunite Owners with 127 Missing Mobiles in National Recovery Mission
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have achieved a significant milestone by successfully tracing and returning 127 missing mobile phones to their rightful owners within the past six months. An official confirmed on Monday that these devices were recovered from various regions across India, illustrating an efficient nationwide recovery mission.

According to the Andheri police, led by the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC), the recovered devices are valued at about Rs 19 lakh. These phones, initially lost over the last two years, were primarily misplaced from the Andheri region before the team conducted successful recovery operations.

Assistant Police Inspector Pramod Magar detailed how these mobile phones, missing since 2022 from different locations in Andheri, were tracked down to states including Karnataka, Assam, West Bengal, and Rajasthan. The devices were retrieved using technical analysis and subsequently returned to their owners as a Diwali gift, he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024