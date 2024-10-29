Israeli Bill Threatens UN Aid to Gaza
Israeli lawmakers passed a bill potentially impacting the UNRWA, the main UN agency aiding Gaza, by banning it from operating within Israel. This legislation, not yet in effect, challenges aid distribution amid a worsening humanitarian crisis and U.S. pressures on Israel to increase aid efforts.
Israeli lawmakers passed a controversial bill on Monday that could endanger the operations of the UN agency responsible for aiding Palestinians in Gaza. The legislation prohibits UNRWA from any activities or services in Israel.
This bill threatens to disrupt the already precarious aid distribution as the humanitarian situation in Gaza deteriorates, amid heightened U.S. pressure on Israel to increase aid supplies.
The bill was passed with a 92-10 vote after heated discussions, mainly opposed by Arab parliamentary groups. A separate proposed law to cut diplomatic ties with UNRWA was also slated for later debate.
