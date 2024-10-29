Fitness App Leak: Security Risks for Global Leaders Revealed

A recent investigation by the French newspaper Le Monde has exposed a significant security vulnerability involving the Strava fitness app. The report reveals that the confidential movements of high-profile figures like U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders can be easily tracked.

Strava is popular among bodyguards of these leaders, allowing for potential security breaches. Le Monde traced the app's data to pinpoint private trips and future locations of heads of state, leading to revelations about their unsanctioned public whereabouts. However, the U.S. Secret Service maintains that their security protocols have not been breached and have notified staff to exercise caution.

The paper identified several agents publicly sharing their routes, inadvertently revealing critical information. While the app has enabled unforeseen transparency, officials downplay the risk, emphasizing established security measures. Nevertheless, precautions are being reviewed to prevent possible exploitation.

