Switzerland's Strategic Defense Upgrade

In a significant move to enhance Switzerland's defense capabilities, the U.S. State Department has sanctioned a prospective sale of support services and related apparatus for the Patriot missile system to the European nation. The deal is estimated to be worth $450 million, according to a Pentagon announcement made on Monday.

The key contractors set to undertake this major defense project include renowned industry giants RTX Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, and Leidos. This sale, once finalized, is expected to bolster Switzerland's existing defense framework and fortify its strategic preparedness.

The approval aligns with ongoing international defense collaboration efforts, catering to Switzerland's pursuit of advanced missile technology. The venture underscores the shared commitment to maintaining secure alliances through robust military partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)