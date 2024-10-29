Israeli Legislation Puts UNRWA at Risk Amid Escalating Gaza Conflict

In a significant move, Israeli lawmakers passed legislation on Monday that could heavily impact the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, by prohibiting its operations in Israel. The bill, which passed by a wide margin, bars UNRWA from conducting any activities or providing services within Israeli territory.

This legislation exacerbates an already critical situation, threatening the humanitarian aid pipeline to Gaza during a severe crisis and under intense pressure from the United States to boost aid efforts. Criticism from international aid groups and western allies of Israel has been strong, calling the bills potentially devastating for millions relying on UNRWA.

The decision stems from Israel's allegations of UNRWA's alleged connections with Hamas militants, furthering the divide in an already volatile region. As global attention focuses on the humanitarian repercussions, the bills are set to take effect in 60 to 90 days, likely straining UNRWA's ongoing aid operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)