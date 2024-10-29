Left Menu

Israeli Legislation Puts UNRWA at Risk Amid Escalating Gaza Conflict

Israeli lawmakers passed a bill restricting the UN agency for Palestinian refugees from operating within Israel, threatening humanitarian aid to Gaza. The decision follows allegations of UNRWA ties with Hamas, raising tensions and potentially crippling aid distribution amid a worsening crisis. The move has garnered international criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-10-2024 00:47 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 00:47 IST
Israeli Legislation Puts UNRWA at Risk Amid Escalating Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant move, Israeli lawmakers passed legislation on Monday that could heavily impact the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, by prohibiting its operations in Israel. The bill, which passed by a wide margin, bars UNRWA from conducting any activities or providing services within Israeli territory.

This legislation exacerbates an already critical situation, threatening the humanitarian aid pipeline to Gaza during a severe crisis and under intense pressure from the United States to boost aid efforts. Criticism from international aid groups and western allies of Israel has been strong, calling the bills potentially devastating for millions relying on UNRWA.

The decision stems from Israel's allegations of UNRWA's alleged connections with Hamas militants, furthering the divide in an already volatile region. As global attention focuses on the humanitarian repercussions, the bills are set to take effect in 60 to 90 days, likely straining UNRWA's ongoing aid operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

Controversial Penalties Mar Max Verstappen's Mexico City Grand Prix

 Global
2
Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

Iranian Nobel Laureate's Struggle for Health and Justice

 United Arab Emirates
3
Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

Japan in Political Turmoil: A Nation's Leadership Uncertain

 Japan
4
Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

Yen Tumbles Amid Japan's Political Shakeup; Oil Prices Plunge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024