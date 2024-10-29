UNRWA Decision Sparks Humanitarian Crisis Concerns
Adnan Abu Hasna, media adviser to UNRWA, has warned that Israel's decision to ban the relief agency’s operations may lead to the collapse of the humanitarian process. He described the move as an 'unprecedented' escalation during an interview with Qatar's Al Jazeera Mubasher TV.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 29-10-2024 01:14 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 01:14 IST
Adnan Abu Hasna, the media adviser to the UN relief agency UNRWA, expressed grave concerns on Monday over Israel's decision to ban the agency's operations within its borders.
In an interview with Qatar's Al Jazeera Mubasher TV, Hasna described the decision as an 'unprecedented' escalation, warning it could lead to the collapse of the humanitarian process.
The implications of this ban extend far beyond administrative adjustments, potentially triggering significant humanitarian consequences in the region.
