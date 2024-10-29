Left Menu

UNRWA Decision Sparks Humanitarian Crisis Concerns

Adnan Abu Hasna, media adviser to UNRWA, has warned that Israel's decision to ban the relief agency’s operations may lead to the collapse of the humanitarian process. He described the move as an 'unprecedented' escalation during an interview with Qatar's Al Jazeera Mubasher TV.

Updated: 29-10-2024 01:14 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Adnan Abu Hasna, the media adviser to the UN relief agency UNRWA, expressed grave concerns on Monday over Israel's decision to ban the agency's operations within its borders.

In an interview with Qatar's Al Jazeera Mubasher TV, Hasna described the decision as an 'unprecedented' escalation, warning it could lead to the collapse of the humanitarian process.

The implications of this ban extend far beyond administrative adjustments, potentially triggering significant humanitarian consequences in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

