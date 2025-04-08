Tragedy Strikes Santo Domingo Nightclub Collapse

A tragedy unfolded in the early hours of Tuesday when a nightclub roof collapsed in Santo Domingo, leading to the death of at least 27 people, including a provincial governor. A further 134 individuals sustained injuries, according to authorities.

Rescue teams, led by Juan Manuel Mendez, head of the Dominican Republic's emergency operations center, are diligently working to retrieve those who may still be trapped in the debris. Mendez refrained from providing an estimate of the number of individuals present inside the Jet Set nightclub at the time of the incident.

Expressing profound regret over the calamity, President Luis Abinader confirmed on X that among the deceased is Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Monte Cristi province. He emphasized ongoing efforts to recover victims and extended prayers to the affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)