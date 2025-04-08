Tragedy Strikes: Roof Collapse at Dominican Republic Discotheque
A roof collapse at a discotheque in the Dominican Republic's capital has claimed at least 13 lives and injured over 70 people. Rescue operations are ongoing to find survivors, including famous merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing at the time of the accident.
A deadly incident occurred in the capital of the Dominican Republic as a roof collapse at a popular discotheque claimed the lives of at least 13 individuals and injured more than 70 others on Tuesday morning.
Authorities, led by Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations, are actively working on the scene at Jet Set to search for possible survivors beneath the rubble. Méndez expressed hope, saying, "We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble."
Rubby Pérez, a renowned merengue singer, was performing at the time and is among those injured. The tragedy has sent shockwaves through the community, highlighting the urgent need for improved safety measures at public venues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
