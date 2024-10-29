Netanyahu Denies Hostage Release Proposal
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel has not received a proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of four hostages. His office emphasized that Netanyahu would accept such an offer immediately if it were presented.
In a statement on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that no proposal had been received by Israel for a ceasefire in exchange for hostages.
The proposition allegedly involves a 48-hour ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in return for freeing four hostages.
Netanyahu's office asserted that the prime minister would promptly agree to the deal if it were offered.
