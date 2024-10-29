Left Menu

Netanyahu Denies Hostage Release Proposal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel has not received a proposal for a 48-hour ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for the release of four hostages. His office emphasized that Netanyahu would accept such an offer immediately if it were presented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 29-10-2024 02:09 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 02:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a statement on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that no proposal had been received by Israel for a ceasefire in exchange for hostages.

The proposition allegedly involves a 48-hour ceasefire in the Gaza Strip in return for freeing four hostages.

Netanyahu's office asserted that the prime minister would promptly agree to the deal if it were offered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

