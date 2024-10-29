UN Tensions: US Warns Iran with Consequences Amid Middle East Strife

The United States issued a stern warning to Iran at a United Nations Security Council meeting, cautioning against any further aggressive actions toward Israel or U.S. personnel in the Middle East.

The warning follows Israeli military strikes on Iranian facilities, post-Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel; both nations asserting self-defense rights.

Diplomats from China and Russia called for de-escalation, while the U.K. urged restraint, highlighting the need for diplomacy over conflict escalation in the region.

