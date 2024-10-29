UN Tensions: US Warns Iran with Consequences Amid Middle East Strife
The United States warned Iran at a UN Security Council meeting about severe consequences for further aggression against Israel. The meeting followed Israeli strikes on Iranian sites, retaliating against Iran's missile attack on Israel. China and Russia urged restraint, while Israel emphasized self-defense intentions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-10-2024 02:36 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 02:36 IST
The United States issued a stern warning to Iran at a United Nations Security Council meeting, cautioning against any further aggressive actions toward Israel or U.S. personnel in the Middle East.
The warning follows Israeli military strikes on Iranian facilities, post-Iran's ballistic missile attack on Israel; both nations asserting self-defense rights.
Diplomats from China and Russia called for de-escalation, while the U.K. urged restraint, highlighting the need for diplomacy over conflict escalation in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
