Tracking World Leaders: Fitness App Reveals Secret Security Movements
An investigation by Le Monde reveals that the movements of US President Joe Biden and other world leaders are traceable through the Strava fitness app, used by their bodyguards. Despite the security risks, authorities claim the exposure is minimal, but the incident highlights the need for data privacy regulations.
An investigative report by French newspaper Le Monde has uncovered that the highly confidential movements of top political figures, including US President Joe Biden, can be readily tracked online through a fitness app called Strava, which is utilized by many of their bodyguards.
The US Secret Service has asserted that there has been no compromise of protective operations despite the discovery that some of its agents use the Strava app. Le Monde's investigation showed the potential for security breaches as agents inadvertently shared locations online.
Ibrahim Baggili, a cybersecurity professor, stressed the need for stringent regulations on how tech companies manage consumer data. The revelations underscore broader implications for privacy and data security, as individuals often unknowingly permit the sale of their data through app agreements.
