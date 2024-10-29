Surge in Knife Attacks in China Raises Alarm
In Beijing's Haidian district, a knife attack near a school injured five people, including three children. The 50-year-old suspect is detained. This incident is part of a concerning trend this year in China, where knives are commonly used in attacks due to strict gun laws.
Updated: 29-10-2024 07:05 IST
A knife attack in Beijing's Haidian district on Monday left five people injured, including three children, according to police statements.
The assault occurred near a well-known primary school. A suspect aged 50, identified by the surname Tang, is in custody. Police confirm the injuries are not life-threatening and Tang is under investigation.
Earlier reports this year highlight a rise in knife attacks in China, a country with stringent gun control, making knives a frequent weapon of choice. The attacks have particularly targeted children and school areas, raising public concern.
