Surge in Knife Attacks in China Raises Alarm

In Beijing's Haidian district, a knife attack near a school injured five people, including three children. The 50-year-old suspect is detained. This incident is part of a concerning trend this year in China, where knives are commonly used in attacks due to strict gun laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 29-10-2024 07:05 IST | Created: 29-10-2024 07:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A knife attack in Beijing's Haidian district on Monday left five people injured, including three children, according to police statements.

The assault occurred near a well-known primary school. A suspect aged 50, identified by the surname Tang, is in custody. Police confirm the injuries are not life-threatening and Tang is under investigation.

Earlier reports this year highlight a rise in knife attacks in China, a country with stringent gun control, making knives a frequent weapon of choice. The attacks have particularly targeted children and school areas, raising public concern.

