Surge in Knife Attacks in China Raises Alarm

A knife attack in Beijing's Haidian district on Monday left five people injured, including three children, according to police statements.

The assault occurred near a well-known primary school. A suspect aged 50, identified by the surname Tang, is in custody. Police confirm the injuries are not life-threatening and Tang is under investigation.

Earlier reports this year highlight a rise in knife attacks in China, a country with stringent gun control, making knives a frequent weapon of choice. The attacks have particularly targeted children and school areas, raising public concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)