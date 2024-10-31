Germany Shuts Iranian Consulates Amid Execution Controversy

Germany has ordered the closure of all Iranian consulates in the country, a response to the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian German prisoner. This significant move was announced on Thursday and marks a diplomatic stand against Iran's actions.

Sharmahd, who resided in the United States before being kidnapped in Dubai by Iranian security forces in 2020, was executed on terrorism charges. His trial, concluded in 2023, was widely dismissed by Germany, the U.S., and international rights organizations as a sham proceeding.

The closure of consulates in Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Munich, as announced by Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, restricts Iran's diplomatic presence in the country to its embassy in Berlin.

