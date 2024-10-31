Left Menu

Germany Shuts Iranian Consulates Amid Execution Controversy

Germany closed all three Iranian consulates after the execution of Iranian German prisoner Jamshid Sharmahd, denouncing the trial as a sham. The move leaves Iran with only its embassy in Berlin, following Sharmahd's execution on terrorism charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:17 IST
Germany Shuts Iranian Consulates Amid Execution Controversy
sharmahd
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany has ordered the closure of all Iranian consulates in the country, a response to the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian German prisoner. This significant move was announced on Thursday and marks a diplomatic stand against Iran's actions.

Sharmahd, who resided in the United States before being kidnapped in Dubai by Iranian security forces in 2020, was executed on terrorism charges. His trial, concluded in 2023, was widely dismissed by Germany, the U.S., and international rights organizations as a sham proceeding.

The closure of consulates in Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Munich, as announced by Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, restricts Iran's diplomatic presence in the country to its embassy in Berlin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024