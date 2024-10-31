Judicial Scrutiny over FCC's Net Neutrality Revival

The contentious issue of net neutrality has returned to the forefront as a three-judge appeals court scrutinizes the authority of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reinstate these landmark rules. The FCC, under President Joe Biden, voted in April to reintroduce regulations governing broadband internet.

These rules, initially put in place in 2015 during the Obama administration, were rescinded under former President Donald Trump. With the FCC's recent move, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals acted in August to prevent the enforcement of these revived regulations.

The clash continues as the appeals court questions the extent of the FCC's power and whether it can legally reinstate net neutrality, a policy aimed at ensuring an open and accessible internet for all users.

