Arrests Made in Shocking Bhubaneswar Rape Case
Two men and a teenage girl have been arrested in connection with a gang rape in Bhubaneswar. The victim was allegedly drugged and assaulted by four men in a hotel. The accused also recorded the incident and attempted extortion. Police are currently detaining and interrogating additional suspects.
Two men and a teenage girl have been arrested in Bhubaneswar related to a gang rape case, police announced on Thursday.
Additional suspects, aged 21 and 23, are being interrogated. The victim was reportedly drugged and raped in an Odisha hotel on October 16, after a complaint was filed.
Allegedly, the accused recorded the assault and attempted to extort the victim and her mother, demanding money. Authorities are set to seize the video device involved as the probe continues.
