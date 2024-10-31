Arrests Made in Shocking Bhubaneswar Rape Case

Two men and a teenage girl have been arrested in Bhubaneswar related to a gang rape case, police announced on Thursday.

Additional suspects, aged 21 and 23, are being interrogated. The victim was reportedly drugged and raped in an Odisha hotel on October 16, after a complaint was filed.

Allegedly, the accused recorded the assault and attempted to extort the victim and her mother, demanding money. Authorities are set to seize the video device involved as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)