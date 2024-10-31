Left Menu

Arrests Made in Shocking Bhubaneswar Rape Case

Two men and a teenage girl have been arrested in connection with a gang rape in Bhubaneswar. The victim was allegedly drugged and assaulted by four men in a hotel. The accused also recorded the incident and attempted extortion. Police are currently detaining and interrogating additional suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:14 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:14 IST
Arrests Made in Shocking Bhubaneswar Rape Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two men and a teenage girl have been arrested in Bhubaneswar related to a gang rape case, police announced on Thursday.

Additional suspects, aged 21 and 23, are being interrogated. The victim was reportedly drugged and raped in an Odisha hotel on October 16, after a complaint was filed.

Allegedly, the accused recorded the assault and attempted to extort the victim and her mother, demanding money. Authorities are set to seize the video device involved as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024