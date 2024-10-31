Elon Musk's Controversial Sweepstakes Sparks Legal Battle

A Philadelphia judge commenced hearings on Thursday concerning the local prosecutor's attempt to halt Elon Musk's $1 million-a-day sweepstakes across battleground states. The giveaways are intended to bolster Donald Trump's presidential bid through Musk's political organization.

Despite a late motion on Wednesday by Musk's legal team requesting the case be transferred to federal court, Judge Angelo Foglietta proceeded with the state-level hearing at City Hall. Prosecutors argue Musk and America PAC have continued the daily lottery against orders to cease operations.

The suit questions whether Musk's actions breach federal laws prohibiting financial inducements for votes, framing the money as both an award and compensation for advocacy. Prosecutor Larry Krasner has hinted at possible criminal actions for electoral and lottery violations, as political figures Trump and Harris vie for Pennsylvania's crucial electoral votes.

