Elon Musk's Controversial Sweepstakes Sparks Legal Battle

Elon Musk's $1 million-a-day sweepstakes, aimed at supporting Donald Trump's campaign, faces legal challenges from Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. Allegations include violating election laws and conducting illegal lotteries. Despite seeking a federal ruling, the state hearing continues, with potential criminal charges pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Philadelphia | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

A Philadelphia judge commenced hearings on Thursday concerning the local prosecutor's attempt to halt Elon Musk's $1 million-a-day sweepstakes across battleground states. The giveaways are intended to bolster Donald Trump's presidential bid through Musk's political organization.

Despite a late motion on Wednesday by Musk's legal team requesting the case be transferred to federal court, Judge Angelo Foglietta proceeded with the state-level hearing at City Hall. Prosecutors argue Musk and America PAC have continued the daily lottery against orders to cease operations.

The suit questions whether Musk's actions breach federal laws prohibiting financial inducements for votes, framing the money as both an award and compensation for advocacy. Prosecutor Larry Krasner has hinted at possible criminal actions for electoral and lottery violations, as political figures Trump and Harris vie for Pennsylvania's crucial electoral votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

