Israel's Strategic Reach: Netanyahu's Bold Claim
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserts that Israel can reach anywhere in Iran if needed, following recent airstrikes. Emphasizing increased security freedom, he reiterates preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons as the primary goal for Israeli defense forces.
Updated: 31-10-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:11 IST
In a formidable declaration, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted on Thursday that Israel possesses the capability to strike any location within Iran if circumstances demand it.
Addressing new military officers, Netanyahu highlighted the unprecedented operational freedom Israel has achieved, crediting recent airstrikes against Iran.
Netanyahu underscored the primary directive to the Israel Defense Forces: ensuring Iran does not develop nuclear weapons.
