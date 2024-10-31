Karnataka's SC Internal Reservation Plan Gains Momentum
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced the formation of a commission to gather empirical data for internal reservation among Scheduled Castes. This move is aimed at fair and unbiased implementation of reservation, following a Supreme Court ruling. The commission reports in three months, pausing recruitment notifications until further notice.
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has emphasized that the government's initiative to establish a commission for gathering empirical data on internal reservation among Scheduled Castes is not a 'delay tactic'. According to a recent cabinet decision, a commission led by a retired High Court judge will provide recommendations within three months.
Addressing a long-standing demand for internal reservation among SCs, notably the 'SC Left', Siddaramaiah assured that the government aims for a fair and unbiased implementation of reservation, prioritizing social justice and inclusivity. The move follows a Supreme Court verdict empowering states to sub-classify SCs.
The CM emphasized that Karnataka is proactively working to address the needs of 101 SC sub-groups through a scientific approach. Pending the commission's report, recruitment notifications for reserved positions in civil services and other departments are paused, aligning with similar steps taken by the Telangana government.
