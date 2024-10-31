Karnataka's SC Internal Reservation Plan Gains Momentum

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has emphasized that the government's initiative to establish a commission for gathering empirical data on internal reservation among Scheduled Castes is not a 'delay tactic'. According to a recent cabinet decision, a commission led by a retired High Court judge will provide recommendations within three months.

Addressing a long-standing demand for internal reservation among SCs, notably the 'SC Left', Siddaramaiah assured that the government aims for a fair and unbiased implementation of reservation, prioritizing social justice and inclusivity. The move follows a Supreme Court verdict empowering states to sub-classify SCs.

The CM emphasized that Karnataka is proactively working to address the needs of 101 SC sub-groups through a scientific approach. Pending the commission's report, recruitment notifications for reserved positions in civil services and other departments are paused, aligning with similar steps taken by the Telangana government.

(With inputs from agencies.)