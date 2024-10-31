Global Tensions Escalate: North Korean Troops in Russia Spotlight

The U.S. has provided intelligence indicating the presence of 8,000 North Korean troops in Russia's Kursk region, according to Deputy U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Robert Wood. Addressing the Security Council, Wood questioned Russia's previous denials of DPRK military presence.

Russia's response remains ambiguous, neither confirming nor denying the deployment, while North Korea defends its actions under international law. The situation has intensified following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and recent Ukrainian incursions into the Kursk area.

Tensions are further fueled by accusations against China, accused by the U.S. of supporting Russia's military efforts. China denies providing arms and accuses the U.S. of spreading false narratives. Despite diplomatic strife, the Security Council remains divided over Western arms supplies to Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)