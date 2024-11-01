Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Iran's Alleged Plans Against Israel

Israeli intelligence claims Iran plans to launch an attack on Israel using drones and missiles from Iraq as reported by Axios. This potential strike could occur before the U.S. presidential election and may utilize Iraqi militias to deflect retaliation on strategic Iranian sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 00:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Israeli intelligence sources reportedly believe Iran is gearing up for an imminent attack on Israel from Iraqi territory, according to sources cited by Axios.

The alleged attack, possibly using a significant number of drones and ballistic missiles, may be timed to precede the U.S. presidential election.

Analysts suggest Iran's tactic could involve utilizing Iraq-based pro-Iran militias to sidestep potential Israeli retaliation on Iranian targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

