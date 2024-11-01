Rising Tensions: Iran's Alleged Plans Against Israel

Israeli intelligence sources reportedly believe Iran is gearing up for an imminent attack on Israel from Iraqi territory, according to sources cited by Axios.

The alleged attack, possibly using a significant number of drones and ballistic missiles, may be timed to precede the U.S. presidential election.

Analysts suggest Iran's tactic could involve utilizing Iraq-based pro-Iran militias to sidestep potential Israeli retaliation on Iranian targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)