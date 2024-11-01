Rising Tensions: Iran's Alleged Plans Against Israel
Israeli intelligence claims Iran plans to launch an attack on Israel using drones and missiles from Iraq as reported by Axios. This potential strike could occur before the U.S. presidential election and may utilize Iraqi militias to deflect retaliation on strategic Iranian sites.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 00:13 IST
- Country:
- United States
Israeli intelligence sources reportedly believe Iran is gearing up for an imminent attack on Israel from Iraqi territory, according to sources cited by Axios.
The alleged attack, possibly using a significant number of drones and ballistic missiles, may be timed to precede the U.S. presidential election.
Analysts suggest Iran's tactic could involve utilizing Iraq-based pro-Iran militias to sidestep potential Israeli retaliation on Iranian targets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Israel
- attack
- drones
- ballistic missiles
- Iraq
- election
- tensions
- intelligence
- Tehran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies
Dollar Peaks Amid U.S. Election Uncertainty and Economic Resilience
Aussie Dollar Surges as Employment Booms, Dollar Holds Firm Pre-Election
Japan's Ruling Party Faces Historic Election Challenge
Judge Orders DOJ to Probe Pence's Document Case Amid Trump Election Trial