Justice Served: Harsh Sentences for Marielle Franco's Murderers

In a landmark ruling, a judge handed down lengthy sentences to two ex-police officers involved in the 2018 assassination of Marielle Franco, a prominent Rio de Janeiro councilwoman. Franco, a beloved figure of Brazil's political left, was killed in a drive-by shooting along with her driver, sparking national outrage.

Ronnie Lessa and Élcio de Queiroz were sentenced to 78 years and 9 months, and 59 years respectively. The jury convicted Lessa for firing the shots, and de Queiroz for driving the getaway car. The men confessed to their involvement in plea deals, yet the final conviction brings partial solace to those fearing the crime would evade justice.

Despite Thursday's sentencing being seen as a stride toward justice, another trial looms for those accused of orchestrating Franco's killing. Known by her first name, Marielle fought valiantly for underprivileged communities, women's rights, and social justice in Rio's slums.

