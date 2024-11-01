Left Menu

Tensions Rise Over UNRWA Office Damage in West Bank Amid Israeli Dispute

Israeli bulldozers reportedly damaged the UNRWA office in Nur Shams, West Bank, leading to a dispute over responsibility. The incident comes as Israel bans UNRWA, citing security concerns after alleged staff involvement in attacks. The move raises questions about the agency's future operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 07:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 07:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions have flared in the West Bank as Israeli bulldozers allegedly damaged the Nur Shams camp office of the U.N. aid agency UNRWA, according to the agency's chief, Philippe Lazzarini. The Israeli military refutes the claim, suggesting explosives planted by terrorists near the site were likely to blame.

This unfolding disagreement underscores a broader conflict, following Israel's new legislation barring UNRWA operations within its borders. The law follows allegations of some UNRWA personnel's involvement in the October 7 attack on southern Israel, raising significant concerns for the agency's future, particularly in Gaza.

The U.N. and UNRWA maintain their commitment to neutrality, with Lazzarini condemning the legislation as a violation of the U.N. charter and international law. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stands firm on holding accountable any UNRWA workers involved in terrorist activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

