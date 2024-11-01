Diwali Surge: Uttar Pradesh Police Helpline Faces Massive Spike in Emergency Calls
On Diwali, Uttar Pradesh Police's helpline 112 received over one lakh emergency calls. Among the calls, 51,796 required Police Response Vehicles, handling cases that included police assistance, fire incidents, and medical emergencies. The increase highlighted the expanding public awareness of UP-112 services.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:07 IST
- Country:
- India
The Uttar Pradesh Police helpline, number 112, experienced a significant surge in emergency calls during Diwali, as per official figures accessed by PTI.
Data reveals that a staggering 51,796 calls necessitated the dispatch of Police Response Vehicles. These calls primarily involved police assistance, alongside fire incidents and medical emergencies.
Mohini Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police for UP-112, stated that the usual daily average of 30,500 calls rose sharply during the festival. She credited increased public awareness for the higher demand for the UP-112 services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement