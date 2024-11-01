Diwali Surge: Uttar Pradesh Police Helpline Faces Massive Spike in Emergency Calls

The Uttar Pradesh Police helpline, number 112, experienced a significant surge in emergency calls during Diwali, as per official figures accessed by PTI.

Data reveals that a staggering 51,796 calls necessitated the dispatch of Police Response Vehicles. These calls primarily involved police assistance, alongside fire incidents and medical emergencies.

Mohini Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police for UP-112, stated that the usual daily average of 30,500 calls rose sharply during the festival. She credited increased public awareness for the higher demand for the UP-112 services.

(With inputs from agencies.)