Left Menu

Diwali Surge: Uttar Pradesh Police Helpline Faces Massive Spike in Emergency Calls

On Diwali, Uttar Pradesh Police's helpline 112 received over one lakh emergency calls. Among the calls, 51,796 required Police Response Vehicles, handling cases that included police assistance, fire incidents, and medical emergencies. The increase highlighted the expanding public awareness of UP-112 services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-11-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 19:07 IST
Diwali Surge: Uttar Pradesh Police Helpline Faces Massive Spike in Emergency Calls
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Police helpline, number 112, experienced a significant surge in emergency calls during Diwali, as per official figures accessed by PTI.

Data reveals that a staggering 51,796 calls necessitated the dispatch of Police Response Vehicles. These calls primarily involved police assistance, alongside fire incidents and medical emergencies.

Mohini Pathak, Additional Superintendent of Police for UP-112, stated that the usual daily average of 30,500 calls rose sharply during the festival. She credited increased public awareness for the higher demand for the UP-112 services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Urgent Call to Regulate Lead Paint in Indonesia Amid Health Crisis

UNHCR Global Appeal 2024: Addressing a Record Refugee Crisis with Urgent Funding Needs

How Carbon Taxes Could Boost Productivity in the Dominican Republic

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024