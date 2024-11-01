Controversial Georgian Election Sparks Outcry

The recent parliamentary elections in Georgia have attracted controversy, with two major U.S. pollsters questioning the integrity of the vote. The Georgian Dream party, in power, is accused of manipulating results as opposition parties and citizens prepare to protest.

Edison Research and HarrisX conducted exit polls for opposition-aligned television stations, revealing discrepancies from the official outcome. Observers noted violations like ballot-stuffing and voter intimidation but stopped short of declaring the election entirely fraudulent.

The ruling Georgian Dream party is under scrutiny for securing 54% of the vote, a figure contested by exit polls suggesting lower support, especially in rural regions. Allegations of fraud persist amid upcoming demonstrations demanding electoral transparency.

