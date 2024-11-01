Left Menu

Controversial Georgian Election Sparks Outcry

Two U.S. pollsters, Edison Research and HarrisX, have disputed the official results of Georgia's parliamentary election, suggesting potential manipulation. The governing Georgian Dream party claims victory despite accusations of fraud. Protesters in Tbilisi express discontent amid calls for thorough investigations into alleged election rigging.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:03 IST
The recent parliamentary elections in Georgia have attracted controversy, with two major U.S. pollsters questioning the integrity of the vote. The Georgian Dream party, in power, is accused of manipulating results as opposition parties and citizens prepare to protest.

Edison Research and HarrisX conducted exit polls for opposition-aligned television stations, revealing discrepancies from the official outcome. Observers noted violations like ballot-stuffing and voter intimidation but stopped short of declaring the election entirely fraudulent.

The ruling Georgian Dream party is under scrutiny for securing 54% of the vote, a figure contested by exit polls suggesting lower support, especially in rural regions. Allegations of fraud persist amid upcoming demonstrations demanding electoral transparency.

