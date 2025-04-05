Nissan's Strategic Shift: Moving Production Stateside

Nissan Motor is reportedly planning a significant shift in its production strategy to counteract the effects of rising tariffs. The Japanese automaker aims to relocate part of its manufacturing process for U.S.-bound vehicles from its Fukuoka facility to the United States as early as this summer.

This strategic move comes in response to additional tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration, which have raised concerns about the cost-effectiveness of exporting vehicles to the U.S. market. The decision reflects Nissan's efforts to maintain competitive pricing and market share, particularly for its popular Rogue SUV model.

Currently, the Rogue SUV is manufactured in both Fukuoka and the United States. By consolidating more production on American soil, Nissan seeks to streamline operations and better align with current economic policies. This development underscores the broader trend of automakers adjusting production strategies to navigate the complexities of international trade regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)