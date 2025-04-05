Left Menu

Karnataka's Political Tension: Price Hike Protests and Water Disputes Unravel

In Karnataka, political tensions rise as Deputy CM DK Shivakumar confronts BJP protests regarding price increases. Meanwhile, contentious river water disputes are on the agenda as interstate discussions are initiated. Criticism intensifies against the Congress government over financial policies, with accusations of corruption and mismanagement surfacing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 12:51 IST
Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating political tensions in Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has responded assertively to BJP's protests over recent price hikes. Shivakumar dubbed the BJP as the 'pitamah' of price inflation, citing that the increase in milk prices will ultimately benefit farmers.

While visiting Delhi, Shivakumar engaged in pivotal talks with the irrigation and civil aviation ministers. An agreement was reached to convene a meeting involving Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka to address the ongoing Krishna river water issue, underscoring Tamil Nadu's reluctance to participate in Kaveri water resolution efforts.

The BJP's unrest over the Congress-led Karnataka government's policies continues to unfold as its leaders vehemently oppose the price increases on milk, fuel, and other necessities. Opposition Leader R Ashoka criticized Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar for alleged corruption, drawing stark comparisons to traditional funeral costs to emphasize financial exploitation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

