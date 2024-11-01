Left Menu

Ceasefire Prospects Shattered Amid Escalating Tensions

Efforts to broker a ceasefire between Israel, Hamas, and Hezbollah faltered on Friday, as Israeli airstrikes claimed numerous lives in Gaza and Beirut. Hamas rejected truce proposals, demanding withdrawal of Israeli forces and more conditions. Ongoing hostilities overshadow the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 20:07 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 20:07 IST
Ceasefire Prospects Shattered Amid Escalating Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Negotiations aimed at achieving a ceasefire between Israel and its adversaries, Hamas and Hezbollah, collapsed on Friday, resulting in extensive casualties from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza and Beirut. At least 64 individuals were reported dead in Gaza, while the airstrikes battered Beirut's southern suburbs. U.S. diplomats had been seeking ceasefires ahead of next Tuesday's U.S. presidential election.

Despite efforts from U.S. envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu prioritized enforcing security measures. Criticism from Hamas television revealed that truce proposals did not align with their requirements, including ending the year-long conflict and the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

As hostilities persist, following an attack by Hamas-led militants on October 7, 2023, which killed approximately 1,200 people, Israel's counter-operations have significantly impacted Gaza and Lebanon. Over 43,000 Palestinians have died, and similar retaliations by Hezbollah have resulted in numerous Israeli casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

