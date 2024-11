Pentagon Boosts Ukraine Aid Amid Rising Russian and North Korean Threat

The Pentagon has revealed a new military aid package worth $425 million for Ukraine as it braces for intensifying assaults from Russian forces, now reinforced by over 10,000 North Korean soldiers.

During his visit to Kyiv, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hinted at forthcoming aid. The current package includes weapons extracted from existing US reserves, like air defense missile system interceptors, artillery ammunition, and armored vehicles.

Ukraine's east remains under missile barrage, with cities like Kharkiv—recently hit by a devastating glide bomb—enduring heavy casualties. Russia's use of powerful glide bombs continues to threaten the regions close to the front line, exacerbating the 600-mile conflict zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)