Jewels of Deception: Massive Haul Seized Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

The Election Commission's Static Surveillance Team (SST) seized diamonds, gold, and silver jewellery worth Rs 24 crore in Maharashtra. The consignment was uncovered during a vehicle check at a toll booth ahead of the state elections. The jewellery reportedly originated from south Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2024 11:48 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:48 IST
A major seizure of diamonds, gold, and silver jewellery valued at around Rs 24 crore was executed by the Static Surveillance Team (SST) of the Election Commission in the district of Ahilyanagar, Maharashtra. The operation took place Thursday morning at the Supa toll plaza, according to official sources.

The intercepted consignment was discovered aboard a vehicle inhabited by three individuals traveling from Zaveri Bazar in southern Mumbai. Upon inspection, the individuals produced receipts that failed to match the value of the items, leading the SST to confiscate the jewellery. The case is now under the scrutiny of the Income Tax Department.

In another significant discovery, an SST team alongside police officials seized foreign currency worth Rs 10.8 crore from a vehicle on Marine Drive, breaking ground on yet another high-profile election-related investigation in Maharashtra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

