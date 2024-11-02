Tensions Over POW Exchanges: Russia Accuses Ukraine of Sabotage
Russia's Foreign Ministry accuses Ukraine of sabotaging prisoner exchange talks. Despite offering to return 935 Ukrainian POWs, only 279 have been accepted by Kyiv. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova disputes claims that Russia is unwilling to dialogue, labeling them as false accusations aimed at discrediting Moscow.
Amid ongoing tensions, Russia has accused Ukraine of deliberately undermining prisoner of war (POW) exchange talks. According to Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia's defense ministry proposed the transfer of 935 Ukrainian POWs to Kyiv.
However, the Ukrainian authorities have reportedly accepted just 279 of these prisoners, prompting Zakharova to assert that Russia has always been open to dialogue regarding POW exchanges.
Speaking to reporters, Zakharova denounced allegations suggesting Russia's reluctance in negotiations, describing them as baseless fabrications aimed at tarnishing Russia's reputation. Ukraine has yet to respond to these claims.
(With inputs from agencies.)
