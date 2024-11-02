Left Menu

Tensions Over POW Exchanges: Russia Accuses Ukraine of Sabotage

Russia's Foreign Ministry accuses Ukraine of sabotaging prisoner exchange talks. Despite offering to return 935 Ukrainian POWs, only 279 have been accepted by Kyiv. Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova disputes claims that Russia is unwilling to dialogue, labeling them as false accusations aimed at discrediting Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 20:26 IST
Tensions Over POW Exchanges: Russia Accuses Ukraine of Sabotage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid ongoing tensions, Russia has accused Ukraine of deliberately undermining prisoner of war (POW) exchange talks. According to Maria Zakharova, spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russia's defense ministry proposed the transfer of 935 Ukrainian POWs to Kyiv.

However, the Ukrainian authorities have reportedly accepted just 279 of these prisoners, prompting Zakharova to assert that Russia has always been open to dialogue regarding POW exchanges.

Speaking to reporters, Zakharova denounced allegations suggesting Russia's reluctance in negotiations, describing them as baseless fabrications aimed at tarnishing Russia's reputation. Ukraine has yet to respond to these claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024