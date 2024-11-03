Israeli Naval Force Captures Hezbollah Operative in Lebanon

An Israeli naval force launched a 'special operation' in the northern Lebanese town of Batroun early on Friday, capturing one individual, according to a security source.

A senior Hezbollah operative was apprehended in the operation, as confirmed by an Israeli military official. The individual has been transferred to Israeli territory for investigation.

In response, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati called for a thorough investigation and urged the Foreign Minister to file a complaint with the UN Security Council.

(With inputs from agencies.)