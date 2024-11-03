Tensions Rise: U.S. Warns Iran Against Attack on Israel

The United States has ramped up its warnings to Iran, cautioning against any further assaults on Israel. Sources indicate Washington may struggle to restrain Israel from retaliating should another attack occur.

According to Axios, intelligence assessments from Israel suggest that Iran is poised to mount an attack on Israeli targets from within Iraqi borders.

This potential escalation could occur as soon as before the looming U.S. presidential election, placing the geopolitical climate in a sensitive balance.

