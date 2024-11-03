Left Menu

Tensions Rise: U.S. Warns Iran Against Attack on Israel

The United States has issued a warning to Iran against launching another attack on Israel, indicating that if Iran proceeds, Washington may not be able to hold Israel back from retaliating. This development follows Israeli intelligence reports suggesting Iran's plans to strike from Iraqi soil.

Updated: 03-11-2024 00:33 IST
The United States has ramped up its warnings to Iran, cautioning against any further assaults on Israel. Sources indicate Washington may struggle to restrain Israel from retaliating should another attack occur.

According to Axios, intelligence assessments from Israel suggest that Iran is poised to mount an attack on Israeli targets from within Iraqi borders.

This potential escalation could occur as soon as before the looming U.S. presidential election, placing the geopolitical climate in a sensitive balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

