Russian Defense Neutralizes Drone Assaults in Southern Regions

Russia's defense ministry reported the destruction of 19 Ukrainian drones overnight. Sixteen drones were downed in the Rostov region, with others intercepted over Belgorod and Bryansk. The ministry shared the details on the Telegram app, underscoring ongoing hostilities near Ukraine's border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a firm response to aerial threats, Russian defense units have successfully destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to an announcement by Russia's defense ministry on Sunday.

The ministry detailed that sixteen of these unmanned aerial vehicles were downed over Russia's southern Rostov region, a strategic location for military operations.

Further interceptions occurred over the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, areas situated close to the Ukrainian border, as the ministry communicated via the Telegram messaging platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

