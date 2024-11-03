Russian Defense Neutralizes Drone Assaults in Southern Regions

In a firm response to aerial threats, Russian defense units have successfully destroyed 19 Ukrainian drones overnight, according to an announcement by Russia's defense ministry on Sunday.

The ministry detailed that sixteen of these unmanned aerial vehicles were downed over Russia's southern Rostov region, a strategic location for military operations.

Further interceptions occurred over the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, areas situated close to the Ukrainian border, as the ministry communicated via the Telegram messaging platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)