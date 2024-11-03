Left Menu

Odisha's Quest for Water: The Mahanadi Dispute

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi expressed concern over the Mahanadi water dispute with Chhattisgarh. Efforts are ongoing with multiple discussions held. The Odisha government is emphasizing irrigation projects and development in Bolangir district, aiming for substantial improvements and benefits for local farmers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-11-2024 14:51 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 14:31 IST
In a recent address, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his administration's concerns regarding the ongoing Mahanadi water dispute with neighboring Chhattisgarh. Majhi emphasized that he has engaged in discussions with Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai to resolve the issue promptly.

Majhi, speaking in Bolangir, highlighted his government's commitment to resolving the dispute and advancing irrigation projects along the Mahanadi. Efforts include the construction of barrages and dams within Odisha. His visit marked the inauguration of numerous development initiatives worth Rs 890 crores in Bolangir.

The CM has assured that Bolangir's development is a priority, with the completion of several critical infrastructure projects and a focus on supporting farmers through enhanced irrigation benefits and financial aid programs. This progress is monitored by Deputy CM K V Singh Deo for ensuring timely execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

