Iranian-American Journalist's Unconfirmed Detention in Iran

Reza Valizadeh, an Iranian-American journalist previously associated with a U.S. government-funded news outlet, is reportedly being held in Iran. The U.S. State Department has acknowledged awareness of his detention but is still collecting details. Iran has not officially confirmed his arrest.

Updated: 03-11-2024 20:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:17 IST
Iran has reportedly detained Reza Valizadeh, an Iranian-American journalist, for several months, according to a report by the Associated Press. Valizadeh formerly worked for Radio Farda, which operates under the U.S. Agency for Global Media.

The U.S. State Department confirmed to the Associated Press that it is aware of the reports regarding Valizadeh's detention but is still seeking more information. The department refrained from making any further comments due to privacy concerns.

While Iran has not acknowledged holding Valizadeh, its Foreign Affairs Ministry and Iran's UN mission were unavailable for immediate comment. The State Department's acknowledgment was first reported by the Voice of America, another U.S.-funded outlet.

