Maharashtra's Vision: From Slums to Skyline

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has unveiled an ambitious vision to transform Mumbai by eradicating slums and providing affordable housing for the poor. Speaking at a rally in Kurla, Shinde asserted his government's progress, setting a target to achieve more in the coming years.

He highlighted the benefits distributed from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and criticized opposition leaders for disparaging welfare initiatives like the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana'. Shinde praised Prime Minister Modi's ambition to make Maharashtra a growth powerhouse and Mumbai the country's fintech capital.

Shinde assured the audience of his government's commitment to both development and welfare, promising the release of a detailed manifesto soon. He invoked popular culture to underscore his dedication to fulfilling promises, drawing support for his governance vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)