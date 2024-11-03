Left Menu

Maharashtra's Vision: From Slums to Skyline

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde promises to make Mumbai slum-free, focusing on affordable housing for the poor. Speaking at a rally, he emphasized balancing welfare and development. He lauded the central government's support and criticized opposition for undermining welfare schemes, urging voters to choose the pro-poor agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2024 20:39 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 20:39 IST
Maharashtra's Vision: From Slums to Skyline
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has unveiled an ambitious vision to transform Mumbai by eradicating slums and providing affordable housing for the poor. Speaking at a rally in Kurla, Shinde asserted his government's progress, setting a target to achieve more in the coming years.

He highlighted the benefits distributed from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and criticized opposition leaders for disparaging welfare initiatives like the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana'. Shinde praised Prime Minister Modi's ambition to make Maharashtra a growth powerhouse and Mumbai the country's fintech capital.

Shinde assured the audience of his government's commitment to both development and welfare, promising the release of a detailed manifesto soon. He invoked popular culture to underscore his dedication to fulfilling promises, drawing support for his governance vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024