Lebanon Crisis: Rising Death Toll Sparks Global Concern
The Israeli attacks on Lebanon have resulted in a death toll of 2,896 with 13,402 injured since October 2023, including 18 deaths and 83 injuries in the last 24 hours. Among the deceased are at least 772 women and children, according to the Lebanese health ministry.
The latest figures, revealed on Sunday, include 18 fatalities and 83 injuries recorded within the past 24 hours alone.
The statement also highlighted the tragic loss of at least 772 women and children among the deceased, amplifying international outcry and mounting humanitarian concerns.
