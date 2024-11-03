Left Menu

Lebanon Crisis: Rising Death Toll Sparks Global Concern

The Israeli attacks on Lebanon have resulted in a death toll of 2,896 with 13,402 injured since October 2023, including 18 deaths and 83 injuries in the last 24 hours. Among the deceased are at least 772 women and children, according to the Lebanese health ministry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:04 IST
Lebanon Crisis: Rising Death Toll Sparks Global Concern
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a mounting toll of casualties, the Lebanese health ministry announced that the death count from Israeli assaults on Lebanon has surged to 2,896, with 13,402 injured since October 2023.

The latest figures, revealed on Sunday, include 18 fatalities and 83 injuries recorded within the past 24 hours alone.

The statement also highlighted the tragic loss of at least 772 women and children among the deceased, amplifying international outcry and mounting humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024