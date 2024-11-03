Lebanon Crisis: Rising Death Toll Sparks Global Concern

In a mounting toll of casualties, the Lebanese health ministry announced that the death count from Israeli assaults on Lebanon has surged to 2,896, with 13,402 injured since October 2023.

The latest figures, revealed on Sunday, include 18 fatalities and 83 injuries recorded within the past 24 hours alone.

The statement also highlighted the tragic loss of at least 772 women and children among the deceased, amplifying international outcry and mounting humanitarian concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)