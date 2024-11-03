Netanyahu Urges Hezbollah Retreat Beyond Litani River

In a bold statement on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Hezbollah must be pushed beyond Lebanon's Litani River. He emphasized this measure as essential for the safety of northern Israeli residents, irrespective of any ceasefire agreements.

Netanyahu visited the Lebanese border, stressing the need to thwart Hezbollah's rearming efforts. He highlighted that a robust response to any aggression is necessary to ensure peace and security. His comments underscore Israel's stance on maintaining a firm defense against threats from the Iran-backed group.

The Litani River, situated roughly 30 kilometers inside Lebanon, has become a focal point in the strategic conversations between Israel and its neighboring adversaries. Netanyahu's firm stance signals a continued commitment to national defense.

