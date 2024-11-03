Left Menu

Netanyahu Urges Hezbollah Retreat Beyond Litani River

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the need to push Hezbollah beyond the Litani River to ensure the safety of residents. He stated that curbing Hezbollah's efforts to rearm is crucial for maintaining peace, regardless of any ceasefire agreements. The Litani River is approximately 30 km from the Israeli border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:05 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:05 IST
Netanyahu Urges Hezbollah Retreat Beyond Litani River
Benjamin Netanyahu
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a bold statement on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Hezbollah must be pushed beyond Lebanon's Litani River. He emphasized this measure as essential for the safety of northern Israeli residents, irrespective of any ceasefire agreements.

Netanyahu visited the Lebanese border, stressing the need to thwart Hezbollah's rearming efforts. He highlighted that a robust response to any aggression is necessary to ensure peace and security. His comments underscore Israel's stance on maintaining a firm defense against threats from the Iran-backed group.

The Litani River, situated roughly 30 kilometers inside Lebanon, has become a focal point in the strategic conversations between Israel and its neighboring adversaries. Netanyahu's firm stance signals a continued commitment to national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024