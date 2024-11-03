Netanyahu Urges Hezbollah Retreat Beyond Litani River
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized the need to push Hezbollah beyond the Litani River to ensure the safety of residents. He stated that curbing Hezbollah's efforts to rearm is crucial for maintaining peace, regardless of any ceasefire agreements. The Litani River is approximately 30 km from the Israeli border.
In a bold statement on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Hezbollah must be pushed beyond Lebanon's Litani River. He emphasized this measure as essential for the safety of northern Israeli residents, irrespective of any ceasefire agreements.
Netanyahu visited the Lebanese border, stressing the need to thwart Hezbollah's rearming efforts. He highlighted that a robust response to any aggression is necessary to ensure peace and security. His comments underscore Israel's stance on maintaining a firm defense against threats from the Iran-backed group.
The Litani River, situated roughly 30 kilometers inside Lebanon, has become a focal point in the strategic conversations between Israel and its neighboring adversaries. Netanyahu's firm stance signals a continued commitment to national defense.
