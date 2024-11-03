Israeli Forces Detain Alleged Iranian Operative in Syria

Israeli forces have apprehended Ali Soleiman al-Assi in Syria, accusing him of being an Iranian operative gathering intelligence on troops in the border region, the Israeli military announced on Sunday. Al-Assi, identified as a Syrian citizen from Saida, was detained recently.

The operation's timing remains unspecified, but it reportedly thwarted a potential attack and revealed the tactics of Iranian terror networks near the Golan Heights, according to the military.

Al-Assi has been transported to Israel for further investigation, providing crucial insights into the operational procedures of these networks.

