Israeli Forces Detain Alleged Iranian Operative in Syria
Israeli forces have apprehended Ali Soleiman al-Assi in Syria, accusing him of being an Iranian operative gathering intelligence on troops in the border region, the Israeli military announced on Sunday. Al-Assi, identified as a Syrian citizen from Saida, was detained recently.
The operation's timing remains unspecified, but it reportedly thwarted a potential attack and revealed the tactics of Iranian terror networks near the Golan Heights, according to the military.
Al-Assi has been transported to Israel for further investigation, providing crucial insights into the operational procedures of these networks.
