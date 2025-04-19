Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantle Major ISI-Backed Khalistani Terror Networks

Punjab Police claimed a major breakthrough with the arrest of 13 individuals involved in ISI-backed Khalistani terror modules. The modules, operated internationally, were linked to Babbar Khalsa International. Weapons and explosives, including RPGs, hand grenades, and RDX, were seized. Cases have been filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In a significant crackdown on terror activities, Punjab Police reported the dismantling of two major Khalistani terror modules allegedly supported by the ISI. Thirteen arrests have been made in connection with these operations funded and run internationally, police officials revealed.

According to Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav, one module was directed from France by Satnam Singh, while the second was coordinated from Greece by Jaswinder. Both were purportedly linked to the proscribed terrorist organization Babbar Khalsa International.

Seized materials included rocket-propelled grenades, hand grenades, IEDs, RDX, firearms, and more. Authorities have registered multiple cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to ensure thorough legal proceedings against the apprehended suspects.

