Israeli Military Conducts Ground Raid in Syria: A Strategic Maneuver

In an unprecedented move within the current conflict, Israel announced on Sunday that its military carried out a ground raid inside Syrian territory. The operation resulted in the capture of a Syrian national, Ali Soleiman al-Assi, suspected to be involved with Iranian-backed networks.

Details about the specific location and timing of the raid remain undisclosed, and Syrian authorities have yet to provide any confirmation or comment on the incident.

The Israeli military released footage showing the operation, where soldiers are seen capturing al-Assi, who was taken to Israel for further interrogation. This action highlights the ongoing tensions involving Iran's influence in the region targeting Israeli interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)