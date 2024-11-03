Trio Booked After Viral Video Leads to Tragic Suicide in Mumbai

In a tragic turn of events, three individuals have been formally charged after a young man's suicide in Mumbai. The victim, 22-year-old Chandreshkumar Tiwari, alleged harassment in a video posted on social media before taking his own life.

The distressing incident occurred in Pratap Nagar, Malad, where Tiwari, employed at a content distribution firm, was found dead by hanging. His brother claims that a rival company employee and two officials from an internet service dealership were responsible for the harassment.

Following a complaint, Kurar police have charged Deepak Vishwakarma, Sadanand Kadam, and Paresh Shetty with abetment to suicide. An investigation is currently underway as authorities seek further clarity in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)