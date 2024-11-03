Left Menu

Trio Booked After Viral Video Leads to Tragic Suicide in Mumbai

Three individuals have been charged following the death by suicide of Chandreshkumar Tiwari in Mumbai. Tiwari recorded an Instagram video alleging harassment before his death. His brother identified the accused as Deepak Vishwakarma, Sadanand Kadam, and Paresh Shetty. Kurar police have initiated a probe into the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 03-11-2024 22:59 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 22:59 IST
Trio Booked After Viral Video Leads to Tragic Suicide in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, three individuals have been formally charged after a young man's suicide in Mumbai. The victim, 22-year-old Chandreshkumar Tiwari, alleged harassment in a video posted on social media before taking his own life.

The distressing incident occurred in Pratap Nagar, Malad, where Tiwari, employed at a content distribution firm, was found dead by hanging. His brother claims that a rival company employee and two officials from an internet service dealership were responsible for the harassment.

Following a complaint, Kurar police have charged Deepak Vishwakarma, Sadanand Kadam, and Paresh Shetty with abetment to suicide. An investigation is currently underway as authorities seek further clarity in the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024