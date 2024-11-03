Fraudulent Captain Exposed: Man Arrested for Impersonation
A man was arrested for impersonating an Army officer and demanding Rs 50,000 to release a family's members from prison. The accused, Ravi Kumar, posed as a captain of the NDA in full uniform but was caught when the victim reported the ruse to the police.
A man has been apprehended for masquerading as an Army officer and extorting money under false pretenses, authorities confirmed on Sunday.
According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh S, Ravi Kumar from Shahjahanpur approached Chandan Lal, a Pilibhit resident, claiming he could help free Lal's imprisoned family by speaking to the police. Kumar donned an Army uniform and presented himself as a captain from the 'NDA'.
Lal's suspicions prompted him to alert the police, who challenged Kumar. Unable to explain the NDA acronym, Kumar was detained. Investigations revealed he had been impersonating an officer while actually working as an Army cook. A case has been filed, and Kumar remains in custody.
