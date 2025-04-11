Left Menu

Taiwan Charges Chinese Captain Over Undersea Cable Damage Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwan has charged a Chinese ship captain for allegedly damaging undersea cables, marking a first in the island's legal history amid increased cable malfunctions and tension with China. Beijing claims Taiwan is manipulating facts, but Taipei denies this amid heightened efforts to safeguard its undersea communication links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 09:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 09:27 IST
Taiwan Charges Chinese Captain Over Undersea Cable Damage Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Taiwanese authorities have charged a Chinese captain with the deliberate damage of undersea cables, an issue at the center of increased tension with Beijing. This is a legal first for the island, as cable malfunctions have driven concerns about potential Chinese involvement.

Prosecutors in Tainan identified the captain as Wang, in charge of the Hong Tai 58 vessel, which anchored near an undersea cable and allegedly caused significant damage. The incident has taken on geopolitical dimensions, with China accusing Taiwan of manipulating the narrative before all facts were ascertained.

With five cable malfunctions reported this year, Taiwan has ramped up defense measures, monitoring suspicious foreign-linked ships. Amid fears of resembling Baltic Sea incidents post-Ukraine invasion, Taipei is vigilant against what it views as 'grey zone' activities meant to exert pressure without open confrontation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025