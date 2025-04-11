Taiwan Charges Chinese Captain Over Undersea Cable Damage Amid Rising Tensions

Taiwanese authorities have charged a Chinese captain with the deliberate damage of undersea cables, an issue at the center of increased tension with Beijing. This is a legal first for the island, as cable malfunctions have driven concerns about potential Chinese involvement.

Prosecutors in Tainan identified the captain as Wang, in charge of the Hong Tai 58 vessel, which anchored near an undersea cable and allegedly caused significant damage. The incident has taken on geopolitical dimensions, with China accusing Taiwan of manipulating the narrative before all facts were ascertained.

With five cable malfunctions reported this year, Taiwan has ramped up defense measures, monitoring suspicious foreign-linked ships. Amid fears of resembling Baltic Sea incidents post-Ukraine invasion, Taipei is vigilant against what it views as 'grey zone' activities meant to exert pressure without open confrontation.

