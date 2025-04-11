Amit Shah Consoles Tamilisai Soundararajan Over Father's Demise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a compassionate visit to the Saligramam residence of BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday. Shah offered his condolences for the loss of her father, Kumari Anandan, a revered Congress politician who passed away on April 9 due to age-related issues.

Shah's decision to include the condolence visit in his packed itinerary surprised many, especially Dr Tamilisai. Despite her father's long-standing ties with Congress, Amit Shah showed solidarity with Tamilisai, a dedicated BJP member. His presence was marked by paying floral tributes to Anandan, followed by spending time with Tamilisai's grieving family.

Speaking to the media, Tamilisai expressed her gratitude towards Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other BJP leaders for their support during this personal tragedy. Shah's visit also included an unexpected early meeting with RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy, indicating his dynamic schedule management.

(With inputs from agencies.)