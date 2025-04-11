Left Menu

Amit Shah Consoles Tamilisai Soundararajan Over Father's Demise

Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan to express condolences over her father's death. Despite a tight schedule, he paid respects to veteran Congress leader Kumari Anandan. Shah also met RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy, advancing his schedule to do so.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-04-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 12:32 IST
Amit Shah Consoles Tamilisai Soundararajan Over Father's Demise
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a compassionate visit to the Saligramam residence of BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday. Shah offered his condolences for the loss of her father, Kumari Anandan, a revered Congress politician who passed away on April 9 due to age-related issues.

Shah's decision to include the condolence visit in his packed itinerary surprised many, especially Dr Tamilisai. Despite her father's long-standing ties with Congress, Amit Shah showed solidarity with Tamilisai, a dedicated BJP member. His presence was marked by paying floral tributes to Anandan, followed by spending time with Tamilisai's grieving family.

Speaking to the media, Tamilisai expressed her gratitude towards Amit Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other BJP leaders for their support during this personal tragedy. Shah's visit also included an unexpected early meeting with RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy, indicating his dynamic schedule management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025